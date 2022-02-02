NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the most precious commodity when it comes to helping people in distress.

“Every second matters when you’re trying to save a life,” said Sergeant Jennifer Caruthers, Public Information Officer for the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caruthers explained that was true Tuesday when several people called 911 to report that a vehicle traveling along I-40 drove off the road, but drivers couldn’t give any more detail.

“They call in, give a general location, and then they leave. Then when we get out onto the highways and the roads, we’re unable to locate anything,” Caruthers said.

Luckily a passing 18-wheeler noticed something and stopped. “If it wasn’t for that semi being up higher,” Caruthers said, “you know that driver could have sat down there for hours, days even, without anybody realizing it.”

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt, but that’s not always the end result.

“These two examples that we’ve had within the last two weeks have really brought attention to this matter, and it’s a very serious matter.”

Caruthers is referring to the family of three, missing from Hickman County, found dead 10 days later after falling approximately 100 feet into a ravine off of I-840 during heavy snowfall. The investigation revealed a witness saw and called in the accident but left before authorities arrived.

“Two troopers did respond there and they did not see anything,” said Lt. Mike Doddo with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. “It was that difficult of a position to be seen from above. This family would have been found a lot sooner had that person stuck around.”

Emergency responders appreciate people calling 911 but plead for drivers to think about specifics.

“Get a vehicle description. Look at the mile marker you’re at. Make sure you’re headed eastbound, westbound, north or south. Make sure you can give us a decent location of where you’re at. Please stop and just stay until the first emergency vehicle gets on the scene. Give your vehicle description, give your name and a phone number in case you get cut off from 911, they can call you back,” Caruthers said.

Being more observant and specific will help first responders do their job, and hopefully, save lives.