St. Thomas Midtown talks precautions for expectant mothers amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As soon-to-be mom prepare for labor and delivery during a pandemic — they are faced with a question: hospital or in-home birth?

“Kind of anxiety building hearing all of the unknowns,” said Candice Zamora, a mom of two who gave birth to her youngest child 4 months ago.

Zamora chose to deliver her son at home rather than in a hospital.

“I wanted someone who would listen, who I could call and just have a relationship with,” Zamora said. “At that point, I wasn’t scared of hospitals. I’m an LPN. I didn’t have a bad experience with my daughter at a hospital. So, I don’t know 100% why I chose it.”

Hospitals like St. Thomas Midtown are now combating the notion that in-hospital births are dangerous for moms. The hospital has extra precautions in place for mothers ready to give birth.

“All scheduled deliveries and surgeries will have a test for COVID,” said Reagan Saig, Chair of the OB/GYN Department, St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.

“At any time a patient may have to be put to sleep for a procedure. And there’s an increased risk, if they have COVID or even are asymptotic.”

Staff members at St. Thomas Midtown are screened for COVID upon entry into the hospital.

“For patients who are unknown COVID, we are wearing certain masks, the N-95 masks, in the room while the patient is pushing and in active labor,” said Saig.

St. Thomas Midtown has also limited the number of family members or friends allowed in the delivery room at the time of labor.

“I think the longer the pandemic goes on — the more we are finding out about policies that need to be changed or ungraded,” Saig said. “The more that we know so we are able to take the precautions that we need to protect mom and babies.”