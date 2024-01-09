BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old Brentwood boy got the chance to be mayor for a day.

On Tuesday, Grayson Crump, also known by his nickname “Governor,” took on the responsibilities of the mayor of Brentwood for a day after winning his school’s fundraiser.

“I really know a lot of people and so my grandfather, he always calls me ‘the mayor’ or ‘Governor,’ and so that’s basically that is why I like being the mayor,” Grayson said. “It’s a big responsibility.”

“He always knows people wherever he goes throughout the city and other places,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said. “I can see how people would gravitate towards Gray.”

For the first time, Gorman hosted a local child to be mayor for one day. Grayson got a front row seat to a day in the life of the Brentwood mayor.

“I thought that he was joking, just doing a trick, but then after a while,= he showed me the auction, and it said, ‘This prize you have won,’ and I couldn’t believe it at first, but then I did and it made me really happy,” Grayson said.

Grayson’s busy day started at the Brentwood Police Department where he hopes to work one day as an officer. He also took notes in a police shift meeting, visited the fire station headquarters, and spoke with public works and city leadership.

However, the biggest test of his diplomacy will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 when he gets to make comments and bang the gavel during the city commission meeting. Grayson told News 2 he has been practicing for the big moment.

“Well my grandfather has one of them, so I sometimes just bang that around,” Grayson said.

If Grayson were to run for mayor, he told News 2 he would want Brentwood residents to know that he would put people first.

“I am very kind and generous and make a place for everyone,” Grayson said.

Gorman said a day like this encourages the younger generation to get involved in city government and learn how everything functions.

He hopes to continue hosting days like this for other children in the future.