‘It would be like rebuilding the Taj Mahal,’ engineer describes rebuilding 2nd Ave as tedious, difficult process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Damn.”

It’s the only word James Lancaster, a Nashville native, mumbled as News 2 crews showed him the devastating Christmas day bombing for the very first time.

Lancaster remembers when Nissan Stadium was first built.

“Everything’s changed downtown,” he said.

This change, though, is horrific and it hurts.

“That’s the sad thing about this bombing; it’s going to have lasting damage on a lot of the old architecture that was once so special,” Suri Ramanna, CEO of TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc said.

Rebuilding 2nd Avenue is going to be a grim and grueling process, and an expensive one, too.

Ramanna says it could cost two to three times what new construction would typically cost. In addition, the grim job will require several very skilled contractors who are “few and far between.”

“Most of these walls are made out of old brick and don’t have steel reinforcing rods in them, so they’re basically gravity barring structures,” Ramanna said. “That’s the sad thing about this bombing; it’s going to have lasting damage on a lot of the old architecture that once was so special.”

When the time comes to rebuild, which could be up to eight months until they even start that process, Ramanna says crews will have to be precise in demolition. Make one wrong move and more damage could happen.

“The damage could be widespread and you have to spend a lot of effort to understand what the extent of the damage is in a very surgical manor,” Ramanna said. “When you have these structures over 100 years old, 75 to 100 years old, little bit of movement and you’ve basically pulled a lose thread if you will and everything has a ripple effect.

More than 40 businesses were impacted by the Christmas Day blast. Ramanna says it could have been more if it weren’t for Tennessee’s strong bedrock.

Ramanna explained the blast acts like an earthquake, with vibrations moving through the ground. If your buildings are built on loose soil, you can have widespread damage with those vibrations. When you have sound rock, it’s very difficult for the vibrations to flow through the rock.

“We are blessed in downtown Nashville, as powerful as this blast was. The impact of the blast is localized and not so widespread.”

A small blessing through this tragic bombing.

“As difficult as its going to be to restore it economically, I think, you know, in the long-term interest in Nashville it has to be done,” Remanna said. “It never is going to be what it once was – the old charm, the old character of the building…to completely reproduce that is a challenge; it’s not impossible but it’s difficult. It’s like re-building the Taj Mahal.’

The blast area is still under federal investigation. The Metro codes department says they haven’t been allowed into the site yet, but once they are, they tell News 2 they will be following FEMA criteria on deciding what structures stay and which ones go.

