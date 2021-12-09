MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WKRN) — Two years ago, 7-year-old Rowan Frensley died in a tragic accident at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade. He fell off a float and was run over by the vehicle which his father was driving.

“We always considered him an Earth angel. Obviously, his mission was done here and it was time for him to move on in heaven and whatnot. We just want to keep his memory alive and his kindness through us to give to others,” his mother Jana said.

To keep that memory alive, Jana and her husband Art began an annual Christmas toy drive to bring joy to other kids and families around the holidays.

“I think it heals and it diverts. It helps us stay busy so we don’t think as much about bad things. We’re trying to think about good things,” Art said.

On Thursday night, people came by the dozens to drop off stuffed animals, dolls, books and games at the Rutland Place senior living community where the toy drive was held. Mt. Juliet police also donated a trailer full of bikes and supplies.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate to the toy drive, the Frensleys ask that you find another way to be kind this holiday season.

“Do something nice. Be nice to your neighbor. Do something for a friend or someone you don’t even know. That’s what he would do. I think that’s something we could all try to live by. Be kind,” Art and Jana said.