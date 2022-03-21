MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday afternoon, first responders were called to a train derailment on West Division Street near Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

Melinda Spears lives in a home across the street from where the 12 train cars tipped over.

“It was loud,” Spears said. “I was changing a diaper and I just heard it. It was like they bumped into each other and it was loud and I looked out and there it was!”

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief James Luffman said the RJ Corman Railroad Group had recently been working on replacing some of the rails and ties, but he couldn’t confirm if that contributed to the crash.

“There were a dozen cars that had left the track. They just looked like they had laid over on their side, didn’t look like a great deal of speed was involved in it,” Luffman said.

One of his biggest concerns was the car carrying propane.

“But it had been offloaded. There was some residue there. Unfortunately, that makes it a little more dangerous than if it was full because of the vapor space inside of the car. So it has plenty of oxygen to work with in the event of a spark or a flame,” Luffman.

While crews assessed the damage, Wilson County Schools bussed elementary students down the street to Mt. Juliet Middle School to ensure a safe dismissal. Parents were asked to pick up their children at that location.

“It’s better for them to be here and safer for them to be brought here,” said Thomas Sualog, a Mt. Juliet Elementary parent.

After using drones to zoom in close to the wreck, Chief Luffman said they determined there was no chemical spill or major hazards and they turned the investigation over to the railroad company.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

RJ Corman Railroad Group did not immediately return News 2’s request for comment Monday.