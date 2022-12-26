GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Melissa Giorgi and her two daughters were hoping for a white Christmas, but they got a wet one instead, and 48 hours after the ordeal, they said they still haven’t heard from their apartment complex.

Giorgi’s home she has lived in for 11 years flooded out after her sprinkler system burst in her unit and multiple others on Christmas Eve.

“We look up, and kind of by where the attic is, it was literally like Niagara falls, just pouring out,” Giorgi said.

Giorgi and her daughters’ Christmas was ruined. They gathered what they could, put it into trash bags, and left to stay at a friend’s house.

“I’m a single mom, I’m a night shift nurse, I had to salvage what I could of Christmas yesterday, then go into work,” Giorgi said. “I work at Nashville General Hospital trying to deliver babies and all that stuff, so it’s an undue stress on me.”

Two days after the incident, Giorgi told News 2 her apartment complex still has not returned her calls about the next steps, and the emergency maintenance phone line has gone unanswered. Now, she is concerned mold has begun to grow and her belongings are a total loss.

News 2 received multiple calls and emails from other viewers experiencing similar problems.

Giorgi said she just wants answers from her complex.

“My insurance adjuster, he was doing his job on Christmas; I’m an RN, I drove in on Christmas and drove back today in ice and snow. We’re all doing our jobs, and they took Christmas off when they knew so many people in their complex have been affected and devastated by this,” Giorgi said.

News 2 reached out to the Gallatin apartment complex and had not heard back by the time this article was published, so we omitted the name of the complex in this report.

Plumbers anticipate an increase in water pipe burst reports as the temperature warms up.