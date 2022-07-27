SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has now become something the Jernigan family can’t sweep under the rug, literally. Late Tuesday night, a Honda Accord was traveling on Highway 49 East, struck a tree and then slammed into their home.

“It was scary,” described Hayley Jernigan.

In order to fully understand what happened, you have to ask 7-year-old Hayley and her 8-year-old sister, MJ. Hayley was going to pet the family cat when she saw a flash of light.

“I was trying to run and made a big step forward, but it was too fast so I just turned around and put my hands over my head,” remembered Hayley.

This all happened while her sister and parents were upstairs getting ready for a trip.

“My dad said someone hit the house,” MJ said.

Pieces of the wall, debris and toys went flying everywhere. Once daylight hit, family members and neighbors began working to clean up.

“It went by me and some of the glass went in this knee,” said Hayley, as she pointed to her bandaged knee. Glass from the impact had hit her. “Right there, and right here.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating after a man lost control of his car, and crashed into the Springfield home. He is being charged with a DUI.

“When it came through it sounded like something shattered, like China,” the sisters said. “Yeah, it was like a big boom sound. To me, I thought it was a big, ginormous firework.”

Highway 49 is known to neighbors in the area as being a hot spot for crashes. One neighbor even described three previous crashes that happened right around the home.

“I saw the side door open, I saw glass everywhere,” said Hayley.

On Wednesday, the Jernigan family started the rebuilding process. The home has been passed down from generation to generation. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.