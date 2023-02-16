ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders say a tornado ripped off roofs and downed trees across Lawrence County. Amazingly, there was only one minor injury reported.

Linda Staggs said she only had a moment’s notice.

“It was just the sound of the boards ripping, and glass breaking and boards breaking,” Staggs recalled.

The Lawrence County woman told News 2 she was standing on what was once her front porch, and the next thing she knew, the storm was on top of her.

“It was a moment’s notice, because, by the time I got the message, turned the radio on, it was done here,” Staggs said.

She says by the grace of God her business of 13 years — Heart and Soul Antiques & Collectables — only had damage to the front of the building.

“Very grateful. Thank God, it could have been so much worse,” Staggs said. “It looks good considering what I thought it was going to be.”

Storm damage can be seen across Lawrence County, including outside of Lawrenceburg where massive trees were uprooted — one falling on a home.

But in Ethridge, Staggs says she’s grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

“It will get built back, I’m still here too. Thank god, I got a good landlord that will build it back.”