WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Today, fresh meat and produce line the shelves of the Cash Saver grocery store in Waverly, but six months ago, most of the store was underwater.

Co-owner John Curtis spoke with News 2 on Monday and recalled how the catastrophic flooding last August trapped eight of his employees inside.

“I can’t imagine a tornado doing much more damage than what happened inside this store. We had about seven and a half feet of water in about seven minutes,” Curtis said.

Food, toiletries and other items floated down the aisles as rushing waters busted the storefront’s glass windows. The flood damage closed the store for 115 days.

“These people are our friends, they’re our family, they’re our neighbors. It was hard being closed for us and they told us it was hard for them as well. People had to go to other stores and drive out of town to secure groceries and it was a difficult time for everybody,” Curtis said.

For six weeks, Curtis says volunteers from near and far helped them clean out the damp and moldy interior, then the re-building began. He says they had to install new floors, shelves, paint — almost anything you can imagine.

“I’m not sure if we had not had that volunteer help that we would be able to be open today,” Curtis said.

The store reopened in mid-December, but Curtis says there is still work to be done. Over the next few months, he also plans on creating a memorial inside the store for the 20 people who died in the flood.

Right now, there are several photos on display at the front of the grocery store depicting what the Cash Saver looked like following the flooding. Curtis said they have helped spark conversation and healing.

“A lot of people have just come in and walked over and looked at them and talked to us about them,” Curtis said. “In conversation and in sharing there’s a lot of healing that comes along with that, and we’ve been able to do a lot of that. I think the pictures have helped that a lot.”