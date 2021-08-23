‘It ruins everything you got’: Mechanic describes losing more than 50 cars and his home in Waverly floods

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As you drive into Waverly along Highway 13, one of the first major marks of devastation is the car lot and home of Shane Chaloux.

A flipped-over RV and totaled cars lined the shoulder of the highway where Chaloux tried to drive them to avoid flood damage. As of Sunday afternoon, Chaloux said more than 50 of his vehicles were totaled and he was still attempting to locate more than 20 others.

Chaloux recalled feet of floodwaters accumulating on his property. He said at one point he had to grab onto a guard rail as the current nearly swept him away.

“No one can imagine what this is like because this flood is not like anything you can see. If you see it from the road driving by, it’s just like oh man, look at that, they had a lot of water damage. But when you walk inside and see the house or the shop, it’s unbelievable what happens. It ruins everything you got,” Chaloux said.

His house was a total loss with mud and sentiment that lined the floors. His family’s belongings had been lifted by waters and scattered around the home. Thankfully, his family and four dogs survived.

Among the more than 20 people who died, Chaloux said three were close friends.