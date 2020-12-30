‘It looks like a war zone down there’: Business owners react as they see bomb destruction first hand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The downtown destruction was seen first hand by some business owners and residents Tuesday.

The scene was hard to process for those who call Music City home, as the downtown district is where dreams are made and the Nashville spirit thrives.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Director of Operations for Cumberland Hospitality Megan Hester explained.

The nightmare became reality as some business owners and residents saw the devastation for the first time in person.

“It was devastating, it looks like a war zone down there,” said Jamie Grissom, owner of Benchmark Bar and Grill.

More than 40 businesses damaged from the Christmas morning explosion, rocking the core of a historic stretch of 2nd Avenue.

“Those buildings will probably suffer a lot of structural damage and it’s not just broken glass it is horrible,” said Hester.

The architectural charm of many buildings will likely never be the same.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see this happen to it. It’s very sad to know those buildings might be condemned and not returned in what was their form before,” said Grissom.

Grissom said he was more fortunate.

“We took quite a bit of damage to the exterior to the building; a lot of glass, wood damage, a lot of things were moved around on the interior and then some of our doors had kind of swollen in from the blast that occurred. So we are optimistic, but until someone fully looks at it you know we obviously don’t know the full extent,” he explained.

It’s the latest blow for a community already reeling in devastation, but the Nashville spirit is resilient.

“Nashville is going to come back and we are going to come back stronger than this,” stated Grissom.

Business owners of those more significantly damaged buildings haven’t been able to go inside the perimeter yet, but the FBI hopes to complete the criminal investigation by Friday.