‘It hurts’: Nashvillians impacted by March tornado still recover 6 months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On March 3, 2020, a deadly tornado affected West and Middle Tennessee. Now, six months later, many people are still recovering and rebuilding from its impact.

“I was in the living room here sitting at my desk working and I heard the sirens,” said Delbrita Greene, who lived at Germantown Place on Jefferson Street at the time of the tornado, “I closed my laptop and really didn’t have much time to enter my bedroom before I had to throw myself into my closet.”

Greene’s Historic Germantown apartment was one of the dozens of others in her building that was left unlivable after the storm.

“The force from the storm was vicious,” said Greene. “The entire time I just tried to make certain that I knew that I was not alone, that God was with me.”

Not far from Greene’s former home, Adrian Wilson also has vivid memories of the same night.

“I heard a freight train,” explained Wilson, “Something I don’t want to experience no more.”

Wilson has lived off Underwood Street in North Nashville for about 20 years. He says the scene on March 3 was something he had never seen before.

“It was like a war zone,” said Wilson, “To me, it looked like somebody had dropped a bomb, and everything out here was just messed up. Everything.”

While some homes in Wilson’s neighborhood have been restored or rebuilt, many have not.

“It hurts a little,” said Wilson, “But, we are going to survive. We will get through it. Everybody is pitching in.”

Residents at Germantown Place have been offered to move back into their homes in December.

