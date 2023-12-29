PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — New technology in fire trucks is keeping firefighters’ and drivers’ safe.

The Highland Volunteer Department received a fire engine equipped with a system that makes drivers aware of emergency services on the roads.

“It’s wonderful technology,” said Highland Volunteer Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Tav Matthews. “It’s expensive technology, but in the long run it helps keep us safe when we respond, and it helps keep people around us safe.”

The new fire engine is only a few months old and was paid for by Sumner County in 2021. It was designed by firefighters at the station in 2022 and delivered in late 2023. One of the add-on features to the truck was the HAAS system.

The HAAS system creates a safe and quick way to communicate with drivers out on the road that emergency personnel are nearing their location, alerting them to slow down and move over.

The engine holds the transmitter that sends signals to nearby vehicles. It connects to most cars from 2017 and newer through apps like Waze and Google Maps. The alert will appear on your smartphone or monitor in your vehicle. It will say in part: “Emergency vehicle ahead. Please slow down and move over.”

“Any type of extra warning that pops up in a vehicle that gives the driver of that vehicle any type of extra warning, besides just hearing our sirens, is something that can definitely be beneficial,” Matthews said.

Matthews told News 2 that this new technology is essential in protecting everyone, including firefighters on the road.

“Cars these days are more soundproof, so it’s harder to hear what is going on outside. So our sirens and airhorns and all that are not as effective,” Matthews said.

This year, HAAS has alerted 72,873,025 drivers nationwide. As a result, the system has helped to protect 3,355 fleets and agencies using the digital alert system. According to the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine, motor vehicle crashes are the second-highest cause of death for firefighters.

“There’s more injury and death for firemen responding in vehicle accidents than there is actual fire-related, interior firefighting, stuff like that,” Matthews said. “So it’s very dangerous for us, for law enforcement, for ambulance services, for us as firemen responding. So anything we can do to help mitigate that danger is awesome.”

The HAAS system is something firefighters said to expect to become a standard feature for emergency vehicles in the near future.

“Help us do the right thing. Help us get there,” Matthews said. “Just slow down, stop, pull to the right; that’s what we request. If that option is not available, just do your best to get out of our way so we can get to our emergency in a timely manner.”