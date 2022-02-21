WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Waters rose quickly and without warning six months ago in Humphreys County. A rainy morning turned into the fight for lives and livelihood. Cars, homes and businesses were swept away in minutes, and along with it, 20 people lost their lives.

Regenia Brake was among those that didn’t survive, remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. It was a day that will forever haunt her family’s minds.

“Haunting, definitely haunting. I have flashbacks,” explained Regenia’s daughter, Kayla Brake.

It was August 21st, 2021.

“I kind of feel like as time goes on it gets worse,” she stated.

As Kayla rushed to escape the floodwaters with her grandmother and children, across town, her mother and brothers were doing the same.

“In their minds, the house was going to kind of fishbowl, like fill up with water while they were in it. They panicked and mom went out the window,” Kayla said.

The 53-year-old mother of five was wearing floaties, but the current was too strong. As she struggled to stay above water, she floated past Scott and Tracy Kilburn who were stranded on top of their truck.

“Next thing they knew, mom came floating by and she said Scott jumped in without any hesitation to try to help Mom. That was a very selfless thing for him to do, because not many people would have done that,” said Kayla.

Scott tried to be a hero, but neither survived.

“He had her, like, he had her and then he went down, came back up and went down again and she didn’t see him again,” Kayla said.

It’s a tragedy that’s bonded the two devastated families.

“We are bonded forever. It kind of helped me in a way to know that someone was there trying to save my mom in her last moments,” said Kayla.

It’s built a foundation of eternal support not only within the two families but the mourning community.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hugged as many strangers in my life as I did after that happened. We would love to have her here with us and it’s horrible that she’s not here, but we still all have each other,” Kayla said.

Today, Regenia’s urn sits on a mantle in her children’s home near a cross in her memory.