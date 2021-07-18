‘It felt like hail hitting the car’: Rideshare driver recalls bullets hitting his vehicle, injuring passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A late night shooting injured a 14-year-old and left a Lyft driver shaken after someone opened fire on their car on Ellington Parkway.

Driver Terrell Cohen told News 2 he picked up two passengers at a Citgo gas station when his car was shot at.

“It felt like hail was hitting the car because it was a lot of noise and later I found out they were shooting at the car,” Cohen said.

He attempted to take the teen who was hit to the hospital, but was forced to pull over on Douglas Avenue when his tire went flat.

“I think his parents showed up and took him [to the hospital],” Cohen said. “I mean he wasn’t fatal… but it was a lot of bullets.”

Police said the teen’s injuries were not critical.

Other rideshare drivers said they were concerned after hearing about the incident.

“It’s definitely really scary, like when you hear about stuff like that and that’s the stuff you kind of think about when you’re driving at like 1 a.m., and it’s really dark out and like you’re maybe not in the best area,” Rideshare driver Jonathan St. Louis said.

St. Louis drives for Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates. He said late night rides are usually when they see the highest demand. Although companies run background checks on drivers, with passengers you can never be sure who’s getting into your car.

“You really are getting in someone else’s car and there’s a lot of trust there between the passenger and the driver and the driver to the passenger,” St. Louis said.

Although he is concerned after hearing about Saturday night’s incident, St. Louis said he loves his job as a rideshare driver and it won’t stop him from getting behind the wheel.

“It’s really scary to hear and obviously my heart goes out to those people because… it’s one of those things that it’s just a part of what happens a lot now. Just in the everyday and it’s just kind of the risk that you take getting in your car and doing this,” St. Louis said.

News 2 reached out to Lyft for a comment on the situation, but we have not heard back.

No suspect information has been released.