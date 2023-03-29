ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A horrific crash on I-24 in Robertson County Sunday morning left six people dead, including four children.

News 2 spoke to the children’s father who lost all three of his daughters.

“He doesn’t have words to describe right now.”

Aileen de Leon translated for Edgar Chavez as he described the moments he learned his three daughters — Luna — Kristen — and Mariela were dead. All of them were just under four years old.

“Five minutes before he was talking on the phone with her that they were on the way, and 20 minutes later he got the call that they were all gone,” de Leon, Chavez’s relative, said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a Toyota Camry with eight people inside and a BMW sedan collided on I-24.

Chavez’s daughters weren’t the only fatalities — a 12-year-old girl, the 21-year-old driver and a 34-year-old woman, all in the Camry, also died.

“It doesn’t feel real. They’re innocent kids. They had their lives ahead of them. They had so much to live for, so it’s heartbreaking,” Chavez cried.

Chavez’s wife, Saira Reyes, is fighting for her life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being ejected from the car.

No one in the Camry was wearing a seatbelt, except for an 18-year-old man riding in the passenger seat who is also in the hospital.

The man driving the BMW wasn’t hurt.

Now, Chavez and his family are raising money on GoFundMe so he can lay his three girls to rest.

“It’s really hard to go through losing one child, let alone three children and possibly your wife, so we just ask for support and prayer through this hard time because we just want to help him the most we can so he doesn’t have to stress about burying his children and his other family members as well,” de Leon said.

THP is still investigating whether the 23-year-old man driving the BMW should be charged.

Chavez’s family says his wife’s condition is improving.