‘It didn’t seem real’: Lawrence Co. supports volleyball player one day after father dies from shooting wounds

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old father and husband is dead after a fight over a dog led to a deadly exchange of gunfire shooting in Lawrence County.

Investigators say Mark Fields was shot last Wednesday after he thought his neighbor shot his dog. The two got into an argument and both men were sent to the hospital. Fields later died at Vanderbilt five days later.

“It didn’t seem real,” said Jeremy Gallaher, a friend, and co-worker of Fields. “It didn’t seem real at all.”

Mark Fields and daughter Carley

Fields was a lineman for Lawrenceburg Utility Systems. He was also a well-known race car driver in the area and often coached, or supported his children’s sports teams.

“Anytime you ever had a sporting event at Lawrence County High school, Mark Fields was there, unless he was working,” said Gallaher.

The father of two, a son and daughter, was known for his big personality and comedy.

“He was the guy you could not help but like,” said Reggie Holt, also a friend and colleague. “He was a prankster, jokester. But, he always had a say.”

Fields died just one day before his daughter Carley’s state volleyball championship. She is a senior at Lawrence County High.

“Carley is finally getting to come to a state tournament, and he would love to be here,” said Gallaher. “Right down on the front row, as close as he could get to the floor, so the refs could hear him if they needed to hear him.”

Carley and her team were sent off to Rockvale High in Rutherford County with a police escort. Family and friends also traveled an hour and a half to cheer her on.

“For me to come up here is just a small token of my appreciation and love that I have for Mark and his daughter,” said Holt. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

The suspect involved in this case is recovering at an area hospital. His identity has not yet been released.