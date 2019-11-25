‘It almost hit me head-on’: 911 calls detail wrong-way driving prior to Sam Hunt’s DUI arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three drivers called 911 when they spotted a vehicle driven by country music singer Sam Hunt traveling the wrong way down Ellington Parkway last week, according to records released Monday by the Nashville Emergency Communications Center.

“You’ve got a vehicle running southbound in northbound lanes on Ellington Parkway,” one caller stated. “He’s south of Hart.”

The caller told the dispatcher the driver, who was operating a dark SUV, was traveling in the fast lane.

Another caller explained “it was driving like there was nothing wrong and it almost hit me head-on.”

A dispatcher asked a third caller, “Could you tell anything about the driver?”

The caller responded he could not and that the driver appeared to be “going the regular speed limit. It wasn’t driving erratically, it was just on the wrong side.”

The driver, identified by police as Sam Hunt, was first spotted traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road Thursday morning. When officers responded to the area, they said they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

Sam Hunt (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Hunt smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added.

Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license, which was in his lap, and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

A field sobriety test was recorded on dash cam video, police said. The arrest warrant indicates Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container. He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond and a court date was set for Jan. 17, 2020.

The country singer released a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon: “Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”