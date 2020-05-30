“Is it enough?”: Nashville civic leaders respond to officer arrest in George Floyd case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tensions continue to flare across the country after a Minneapolis officer was caught on camera forcefully kneeling on a man’s neck and killing him.

Nashville civic and law enforcement leaders discuss ways to mend the relationship between police and community.

“Chief Anderson needs to completely restructure the training manual at the police academy,” said Keith Caldwell, president of the Nashville Chapter of the NAACP. “Structurally, sociologically… it has to be restructured.”

Friday afternoon, Minneapolis police announced Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in George Floyd’s death, had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“Is it enough?,” asked Caldwell. “He needs to be convicted and we need to see sentencing.”

In the meantime, Metro Police administration say they are reinforcing their stance on excessive force with officers within the department.

“We don’t tolerate excessive force,” said Commander Terrence Graves of the Metro Nashville Police Department. “I sat down with my lieutenants to discuss the issue that happened in Minnesota, and I asked: is there anybody who thinks what happened up there is okay?… We will sit and talk about things that have happened around the country so they understand where we stand.”

For the last four years, Metro Nashville has required officers to go through 16 hours of de-escalation training. It involves reality-based training of physical and emotional safety tactics.

“I’m a father too, I understand the tensions,” said Commander Graves. “We will hold the person accountable or the people accountable that do wrong.”

Graves also pointed out that while some officers make poor decisions, not all in uniform have bad intentions.

“Don’t look at a person just because of what they are wearing and think they feel a certain way toward you. If you did that — that would be like looking at a person because of their race and thinking a certain way about that person,” Graves explained. “Don’t mistreat us just because we are police officers.”

Metro Police plans to work alongside community and civic leaders to create programs and partnerships between community organizations.