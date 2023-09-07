For watering large yards, look for garden hoses with a diameter of either 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch and a length of at least 50 feet.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Spring Hill has lifted its restrictions on irrigation put in place earlier this week after repairs were made within the Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) water distribution system.

The irrigation shutoff was continued to allow for the municipal water system to recover. The restrictions were initiated in response to a mechanical issue that arose within the CPWS water distribution system. Residents with home irrigation systems were asked to voluntarily suspend irrigation while water crews made the necessary repairs. Commercial irrigation customers were under a mandatory shutoff.

The mechanical issue was identified on Monday and CPWS crews went to work correcting the issue. After a few days, the water system has rebounded, a city spokesperson said in an announcement, prompting the lifting of the irrigation restrictions.

The city thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation during the repair process.