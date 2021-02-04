Iroquois Steeplechase rescheduled for June 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Iroquois Steeplechase has been rescheduled to run on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Percy Warner Park.

According to a press release, the race was previously scheduled to run on May 8, 2021. The steeplechase will continue following state safety guidelines in planning the 2021 meet.

“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501(c)3 organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants,” Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall said.” We worked with Metro Parks to secure a date seven weeks later than our scheduled race. Ticketholders will be contacted directly with options for attending this year’s event. The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and our community is positively impacted by the charities that benefit.”

He added, “Our team is reorganizing how the event will look to accommodate patrons in a safe manner. Please stay tuned as we will share those details at a later date.”