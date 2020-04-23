Investigators searching for missing LaVergne woman with medical issues

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with LaVergne Police Department need your help in locating a 70-year-old woman, Annie Stewart, who reportedly has several medical issues.

Stewart was last seen around noon on Tuesday by neighbors and was last seen leaving her home in a 2017 white four-door Ford Escape with TN Tag #4F30U3.

Stewart is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Stewart, you’re asked to call the LaVergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744.