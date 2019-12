HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have identified the 30-year-old Missouri man found dead last week on the side of a road in Centerville.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the body of Deandre Lamar Wesley was discovered Nov. 28 along Highway 50 East and Linden Road in Hickman County.

Investigators said Wesley’s death would be investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.