Investigators identify 2 killed in Wilson County crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have identified the two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Wilson County.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lovers Lane.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 68-year-old David Rollin was operating the motorcycle with 45-year-old Lisa Rollin as his passenger.

The motorcycle was traveling north when it went off the road and slammed into a metal culvert sending the motorcycle airborne, causing it to travel about 75 feet.

The two died as a result of the collision, THP said.

Troopers added the two were not wearing helmets.

The incident remains under investigation.

