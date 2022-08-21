COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway concerning a threat made toward Coffee County Schools.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received information about a possible threat directed to Coffee County Schools on social media. School resource officers are looking into the threat and are trying to find the person(s) responsible for the post.

The threat is not to a specific school.

Administrators are aware of the situation and all schools will see a heightened security presence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning the threat of knows the individual whose Twitter username is @ca93134082 to call Investigator Sergeant James Sherill at 931-728-3591 or your local law enforcement agency.

No other information was released.