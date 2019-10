NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and school security are responding to Nashville School of the Arts after apparent threats.

According to Metro schools, two students received threats on their phone from an unknown number.

Dismissal at the school was at 3 p.m., and Students were safely dismissed at 3:05 p.m. without incident.

