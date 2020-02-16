1  of  2
Breaking News
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead in Florida home by deputies serving warrant for child sex abuse charges
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools

Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators were called out to Hickory Chase Apartments on Saturday night on a report of a vehicle that went into an apartment building.

According to investigators on the scene, it is believed a tractor-trailer backed into the building based on the damage. Tenants tell News 2 that they felt the building shake, saw the hole and called police.

When investigators arrived, the vehicle that caused the damage had already left the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar