Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators were called out to Hickory Chase Apartments on Saturday night on a report of a vehicle that went into an apartment building.

According to investigators on the scene, it is believed a tractor-trailer backed into the building based on the damage. Tenants tell News 2 that they felt the building shake, saw the hole and called police.

When investigators arrived, the vehicle that caused the damage had already left the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.