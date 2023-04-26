ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they are working to identify a suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots into a liquor store on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, April 25, just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Mt. View Road to respond to reports of a shooting at Liquor World Nashville.

According to Metro police, a vehicle pulled in front of the building and fired several shots at the liquor store.

Officials say one person was injured by flying glass, but no one was struck by the gunfire.

At this time, Metro police are working to identify a suspect. No other information was immediately available.