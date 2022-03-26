WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Friday night.

The shooting happened Friday night near Page High School in the Arno Road and Stags Leap area. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot and the extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

On Friday, officials urged residents to avoid the area as they searched for a person of interest who is reported to have been wearing light-colored jeans and a sweatshirt.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a motive for the shooting remains unknown. Officers say there is a language barrier and crews are still in the area investigating.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.