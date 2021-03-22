Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson County

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on March 22, 2021 (Photo: WKRN)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Wilson County was found in a stolen vehicle in Hermitage, investigators said Monday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said a black BMW had been stolen from Williamson County and Brentwood police tracked it to several locations, one of which was in Hermitage.

Deputies said the vehicle later pinged along Saundersville Road, off Nonaville Road in Wilson County. At some point, there was a shooting at that location involving at least one Wilson County deputy.

Suspect located in Hermitage with gunshot wound after officer-involved shooting in Wilson County (Photo: WKRN)

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly drove off.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said that car was then tracked to a location on Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage, where Metro police located the vehicle and one person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators, but that person’s condition was not provided.

Another person was also located inside the stolen vehicle, deputies said. That person was held for questioning by law enforcement.

No additional information was immediately released.