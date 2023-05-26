WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — State agents are investigating a shooting involving deputies and troopers in Wayne County Thursday night.
Wayne County deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting along State Route 13 in Collinwood.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported District Attorney General Brent Cooper has been notified and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.
It is not known if anyone was injured.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.