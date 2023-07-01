GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a Gallatin police officer was reportedly shot on Saturday.
Gallatin Police Chief Don Bandy told News 2 the officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, adding that he is in good condition.
According to officials, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.
This news comes after the Gallatin Police Department announced on Facebook just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 that College Street was closed near E. Eastland and E. Broadway, urging people to avoid the area.
News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information about this incident.
If you have any information about the officer-involved shooting, you are asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.