MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant in Mt. Juliet late Tuesday night.

Units with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department were called to Moreno’s Mexican and American Restaurant just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after receiving reports that smoke was seen coming from the restaurant’s vent hood.

Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Fire Department

Source: WKRN

Upon arrival, crews observed flames coming from the restaurant. According to firefighters at the scene, the fire was contained and no injuries were reported to fire personnel.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the restaurant when the fire sparked.

Lebanon was closed between Sunset Drive and Nonaville Road as units worked to extinguish the blaze. The roadway reopened just after midnight.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.