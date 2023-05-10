MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot near a Madison apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1040 block of North Dupont Avenue just before 1 a.m. to respond to reports of gunfire at Nashwood Park Apartments.

According to Metro police, when officers arrived on scene they located a man lying near the clubhouse of the apartment complex.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officers at the scene.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. Officers are investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

No other information was immediately released.