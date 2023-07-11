DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a late Monday night shooting that left a man injured in Donelson.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Whitland Crossing Drive on Monday, July 10.

According to Metro police, officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities reported the man told officers that someone shot him, but police are investigating whether the man accidentally shot himself.

Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. The man’s current condition remains unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.