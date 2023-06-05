ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Monday morning in Antioch.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Billingsgate Road near Franklin Limestone Road.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told officers that they heard several gunshots outside early Monday morning and saw a car stopped in the middle of the road.

Metro police said when they arrived on the scene they located a man on the ground suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

Officers at the scene told a News 2 crew that the vehicle found in the middle of the road was reported as stolen. Metro police are working to get in contact with the vehicle’s owner.

No other information was immediately released.