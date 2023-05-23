ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle overnight at a busy intersection in Antioch.

On Tuesday, May 23, officers responded to the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike at 12:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

Source: WKRN

At the scene, Metro police discovered a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Metro police, the man was originally shot on Davenport Drive, drove off and eventually stopped his vehicle at the Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike intersection.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, according to Metro police. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.