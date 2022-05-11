PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead alongside a road in Pulaski on Tuesday night.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, David Simms, 23, of Jackson County was found deceased on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road after a shootout that took place on Tuesday night. Officials are reviewing footage on different cameras that were nearby the scene to determine the events that led up to Simms’ death.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said they are also searching for a female acquaintance that was last seen with Simms on Monday in Rutherford County. Officials identified the woman as Rachel Carter, of Florida, and say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.