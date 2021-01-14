Investigation underway after fire evacuates Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro apartment building was evacuated when a fire broke out in one of the units early Thursday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Harrison on Veterans Parkway near South Church Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames coming from the building, so they evacuated several residents.

The fire was contained to one apartment and no injuries were reported, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.