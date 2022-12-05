NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex early Monday morning.

Multiple units with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the Hickory Lake Apartments located in the 3900 block of Apache Trail, just before 1:30 a.m. to respond to a call stating that a fire alarm was going off.

Once on scene, fire crews upgraded their response to a “building fire” after observing heavy flames coming from the roof of the complex’s office.

According to District Chief Trey Nelms, the office has been deemed a total loss. Officials say no one was inside the building when the flames erupted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.