WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a house fire in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was not far from the Nashville Superspeedway and occurred at a property off Gwynn Road.

Source: WKRN

A large response was at the scene Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire occurred at a home located at a junkyard.

Crews at the scene said everyone inside the home was able to make it out of the property safely.

It’s not clear how many people were impacted or what caused the fire. No other information was immediately released.