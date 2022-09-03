FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.

Firefighters with the Franklin Fire Department were dispatched to the Ramsey Solutions campus just before 9:30 p.m. after a motorist on Pratt Lane spotted the blaze and called 911 to report it.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an active fire on the roof of an event center that was under construction on 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard.

Crews on scene say the fire damaged the roof area of the building, including an HVAC unit.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, there was lightning in the area at the time of the fire, and welding at the ceiling level had taken place earlier that day, which could have sparked the blaze.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King says the fire appears to be accidental, but investigators have not yet concluded the cause of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.