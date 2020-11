NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a fire at a Waste Management transfer station in Antioch early Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the facility on Antioch Pike near Franklin Limestone Road. Firefighters had the fire out about an hour later, according to first responders.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.