Investigation underway after dog found shot, killed in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A reward is being offered for information after a dog was found with a gunshot wound to the face earlier this week on the side of a Grundy County road.

According to “Dogs On Borrowed Time,” a non-profit animal rescue group, the injured dog was located by a resident Friday on Clouse Hill Road.

The dog, named Max, had been shot in the face at close proximity and was found walking in circles, the animal group said. He was taken to a local veterinarian, but did not survive his injuries.

Within two days, “Dogs On Borrowed Time” revealed residents had contributed $2,700 to a reward fund for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 or “Dogs On Borrowed Time” at 931-213-2697.

