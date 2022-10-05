ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in the Priest Lake area late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Smith Springs Road and Castlegate Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

At the scene, a News 2 crew saw the front wheels of a black vehicle stuck inside the home. It remains unclear what led the driver to crash into the residence.

Officers on scene did not state what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported to those inside the vehicle or inside the home.

No other information was immediately released.