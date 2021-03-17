Investigation underway after body found in Cookeville parking lot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a parking lot off the interstate in Cookeville Monday.

Cookeville police said someone called for help after finding a man dead on England Drive, in the area of Highway 111 at Interstate 40.

The man was identified as Russell Crabtree, a 46-year-old from Cookeville, according to investigators.

No foul play is suspected in his death, police explained, but they said an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories