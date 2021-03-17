Investigation underway after body found in Cookeville parking lot

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a parking lot off the interstate in Cookeville Monday.

Cookeville police said someone called for help after finding a man dead on England Drive, in the area of Highway 111 at Interstate 40.

The man was identified as Russell Crabtree, a 46-year-old from Cookeville, according to investigators.

No foul play is suspected in his death, police explained, but they said an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately released.