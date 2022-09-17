DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stones River Road just before 11 a.m. in response to a corpse call.

Source: WKRN

According to Metro police, a male biker was traveling downhill, lost control of his bike and crashed.

Officers told a News 2 crew on the scene that they are not sure what the biker crashed into, if his brakes failed, or if he suffered some type of medical incident.

No other information was immediately released. The death remains under investigation.