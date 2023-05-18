CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found at the Cheatham Dam in Cheatham County Thursday morning.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ken Miller said the body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. while crews were removing debris near the lock.

The crews were removing debris after recent rain when the body resurfaced.

Miller could not confirm the gender or identity of the body, which will now be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The road along the Cheatham Dam will be blocked off for an unknown amount of time.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 25-year-old woman, Chase Stafford, for more than a week.

Miller emphasized the search for Stafford is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 615-792-2098.