DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 100 people from various law enforcement and search and rescue agencies gathered in Smithville on Saturday to try to find a DeKalb County woman who disappeared more than eight months ago.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the controlled ground and air search was conducted between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 from Highway 70 to the 1000 block of Hurricane Ridge Road.
Authorities said they focused on that area because Brittany Ann Miller “vanished from her home” along Hurricane Ridge Road on July 4, 2022.
Miller, who was 31 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black knee-length shorts, and black tennis shoes with black socks, officials said. She reportedly took her medication, cell phone, and dentures with her.
The sheriff’s department described Miller as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes; dark brown, shoulder-length hair; a tattoo of “Adam” on her forearm; and a tattoo of “Tyler” on her right ankle.
Since they started investigating Miller’s disappearance, detectives — with help from the 13th District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) — have reportedly taken statements from several people and served numerous search warrants, judicial subpoenas, and court orders.
DeKalb County authorities said they also reached out to other agencies with aerial equipment to provide assistance in the search.
“In the months of July and November, we used drones and helicopters to fly the area where she was last seen looking for anything that would help us in our investigation. We have searched multiple areas in the county including other parcels of property and boat ramps on Center Hill Lake. We have also used several tracking and cadaver dogs. Numerous searches were conducted by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad.
Detectives have taken DNA from family members and entered Brittney’s information into the U.S. Department of Justice National Missing and Unidentified Persons system. Her information has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. All tips we have received have been investigated.”DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray
According to officials, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) helped coordinate the search and map the area.
On Saturday, authorities said a group of 146 people and nine K-9 dogs was divided into 13 search teams and nine K-9 teams. There were also cave and cliff rescue teams who checked inside caves and sinkholes, as well as drones.
All of the teams reportedly received GPS devices and were sent to designated areas as they searched 187 acres of land, including rough terrain with sinkholes and bluffs, as well as a small area of flat land.
According to the sheriff’s department, the purpose of the operation was to carry out a more in-depth search of the area where Miller was last seen in hopes of discovering new information.
Officials said search teams called the command center throughout the day about bones and other items they found. Detectives would then travel to those locations and evaluate the items.
If search teams discovered bones, an anthropologist from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) would be contacted to determine if the bones were human. However, authorities said all of the bones belonged to animals.
UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries →
Even though Saturday’s efforts did not uncover any human remains, officials said they would continue to search this area, as well as other sections of DeKalb County and possibly other counties.
“Our investigation is not over until we find Brittany,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department wrote.
According to authorities, the following agencies, businesses, churches, and individuals have helped with the investigation:
- 13th District Attorney General’s Office
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Rutherford County Fire and Rescue
- Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department
- Murfreesboro Police Department
- Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
- DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency
- Smithville DeKalb County Rescue Squad
- Alexandria Police Department
- Smithville Police Department
- DeKalb EMS
- DeKalb County Mayor Matt Adcock
- DeKalb Central Dispatch
- Storm Point Emergency Response
- Watertown Police Department
- S&R K-9
- Cam Search and Rescue
- Beersheba Springs Rescue Squad
- Williamson County EMA
- DeKalb Fire Department
- Cannon County Rescue Squad
- Putnam County Rescue Squad
- Hardy Chapel Overton County Fire Department
- Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency
- Hamilton County Rescue Squad
- Hamilton County Cave and Cliff Rescue
- Davidson County Sheriff’s Office K-9
- Set Safety Solution
- Sequatchie County Rescue Squad
- Maury County EMA
- LNL
- Maury County Search and Rescue K-9
- Overton County Rescue Squad
- FirstNet Communications
- Robertson County EMA K-9
- Smithville Fire Department
- Sumner County EMA
- Upper Cumberland Homeland Security
- Knoxville Police Department
- Middle Tennessee State University Department of Sociology and Anthropology
- Outreach Baptist Church
- Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church
- DeKalb Market
- Indian Creek Memorial Baptist Church
- Property owners on Hurricane Ridge Road
If you have seen or heard from Miller since July 4, 2022, you are asked to call DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Line at 615-464-6400.