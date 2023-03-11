DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 100 people from various law enforcement and search and rescue agencies gathered in Smithville on Saturday to try to find a DeKalb County woman who disappeared more than eight months ago.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the controlled ground and air search was conducted between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 from Highway 70 to the 1000 block of Hurricane Ridge Road.

Authorities said they focused on that area because Brittany Ann Miller “vanished from her home” along Hurricane Ridge Road on July 4, 2022.

Miller, who was 31 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black knee-length shorts, and black tennis shoes with black socks, officials said. She reportedly took her medication, cell phone, and dentures with her.

The sheriff’s department described Miller as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes; dark brown, shoulder-length hair; a tattoo of “Adam” on her forearm; and a tattoo of “Tyler” on her right ankle.

Since they started investigating Miller’s disappearance, detectives — with help from the 13th District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) — have reportedly taken statements from several people and served numerous search warrants, judicial subpoenas, and court orders.

DeKalb County authorities said they also reached out to other agencies with aerial equipment to provide assistance in the search.

“In the months of July and November, we used drones and helicopters to fly the area where she was last seen looking for anything that would help us in our investigation. We have searched multiple areas in the county including other parcels of property and boat ramps on Center Hill Lake. We have also used several tracking and cadaver dogs. Numerous searches were conducted by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad. Detectives have taken DNA from family members and entered Brittney’s information into the U.S. Department of Justice National Missing and Unidentified Persons system. Her information has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. All tips we have received have been investigated.” DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray

According to officials, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) helped coordinate the search and map the area.

On Saturday, authorities said a group of 146 people and nine K-9 dogs was divided into 13 search teams and nine K-9 teams. There were also cave and cliff rescue teams who checked inside caves and sinkholes, as well as drones.

All of the teams reportedly received GPS devices and were sent to designated areas as they searched 187 acres of land, including rough terrain with sinkholes and bluffs, as well as a small area of flat land.

According to the sheriff’s department, the purpose of the operation was to carry out a more in-depth search of the area where Miller was last seen in hopes of discovering new information.

Officials said search teams called the command center throughout the day about bones and other items they found. Detectives would then travel to those locations and evaluate the items.

If search teams discovered bones, an anthropologist from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) would be contacted to determine if the bones were human. However, authorities said all of the bones belonged to animals.

Even though Saturday’s efforts did not uncover any human remains, officials said they would continue to search this area, as well as other sections of DeKalb County and possibly other counties.

“Our investigation is not over until we find Brittany,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department wrote.

According to authorities, the following agencies, businesses, churches, and individuals have helped with the investigation:

13th District Attorney General’s Office

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency

Smithville DeKalb County Rescue Squad

Alexandria Police Department

Smithville Police Department

DeKalb EMS

DeKalb County Mayor Matt Adcock

DeKalb Central Dispatch

Storm Point Emergency Response

Watertown Police Department

S&R K-9

Cam Search and Rescue

Beersheba Springs Rescue Squad

Williamson County EMA

DeKalb Fire Department

Cannon County Rescue Squad

Putnam County Rescue Squad

Hardy Chapel Overton County Fire Department

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency

Hamilton County Rescue Squad

Hamilton County Cave and Cliff Rescue

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office K-9

Set Safety Solution

Sequatchie County Rescue Squad

Maury County EMA

LNL

Maury County Search and Rescue K-9

Overton County Rescue Squad

FirstNet Communications

Robertson County EMA K-9

Smithville Fire Department

Sumner County EMA

Upper Cumberland Homeland Security

Knoxville Police Department

Middle Tennessee State University Department of Sociology and Anthropology

Outreach Baptist Church

Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church

DeKalb Market

Indian Creek Memorial Baptist Church

Property owners on Hurricane Ridge Road

If you have seen or heard from Miller since July 4, 2022, you are asked to call DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Crime Tip Line at 615-464-6400.